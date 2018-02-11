Over 500 Pounds of Marijuana Seized in Wichita Falls, Two Arrested

A Wichita County deputy made a traffic stop early Sunday morning that ended with two arrests and a huge drug seizure.

The traffic stop occurred at just after 8 am in the 300 block of Central Freeway. The driver and a passenger were taken into custody. Both were charged with possession of marijuana over fifty pounds and under 2,000 pounds, a second-degree felony.

In total, 517.8 pounds of hydro marijuana was seized. The value of the drugs was set at $3.3 million. Ernan Gutierrez, 20, of  Farmersville, CA and Enrique Gutierrez, 27, of Green Bay, WI, remained in the Wichita County Jail. No bond amounts had been set as of Sunday evening.

